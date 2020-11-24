Snap's (SNAP -0.1% ) Spotlight video feature is a "long-awaited" entry into a space that's been held largely by TikTok, Stifel says.

The new platform - which surfaces the most entertaining Snaps from the community in a single location - is a "thoughtful adaptation of a TikTok-style destination for content," analyst John Egbert says.

That could "re-energize public content creation on Snapchat, and create valuable incremental ad opportunities," he says.

The firm has a Buy rating and a $40 price target (vs. a current $45.11). Snap shares are up 156% over the past six months.

Street analysts are Bullish on the whole, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.