Fluidigm (FLDM +2.5% ) shares fluctuate in the early going, opening higher then turning lower before again moving higher, after India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization licenses the import and commercial sale of the company's COVID-19 assay for testing.

The CDSCO license was granted to Premas Life Sciences, a Delhi-based life sciences distribution company.

Fluidigm says the test is one of the first saliva-based tests for COVID-19 to be licensed in India.

"We are now in discussions with potential customers, which include private testing labs as well as academic institutions and government medical centers," the company says.

India's reported coronavirus cases have surpassed 9M, a total so far exceeded only by the U.S.