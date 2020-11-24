Cango (NYSE:CANG) is up 32.18% after reporting 30.5% Y/Y growth in Q3 revenue to $64.06M, outperforming the high end of the company's guidance range by ~32%.

Segment-wise revenue: Car trading transactions: $10.36M; After-market services facilitation: $10.15M; Loan facilitation and other related income: $33.90M.

"Our new business initiatives, including our deep partnership with new energy vehicle manufacturers, our car trading transactions business and our independent sales reps initiative, are driving rapid revenue growth........our third quarter operating income increased by over 100% quarter-over-quarter and approximately 50% year-over-year," says CFO Yongyi Zhang.

The amount of financing transactions the company facilitated in Q3 was $1.10B with M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios at 1.11% and 0.53%, respectively, as of Sept. 30, 2020.

Investment in Li Auto: Cango holds ~39.19M common shares of Li Auto (LI +4.8% ), which was listed on Nasdaq on July 30, 2020. Cango's fair value change of equity investment in Li Auto was a gain of $269.2M vs. Nil a year ago.

Net Income was $260.6M (+1,348.7% Y/Y); On adj. basis, net income grew to $262.2M (+1,121% Y/Y). The significant increases were primarily due to the fair value gain of the company's investment in Li Auto. However, excluding the gain from investment in Li Auto, CANG Q3 net income still grew by ~72% sequentially.

Non-GAAP EPADS was $1.75; GAAP EPADS was $1.73.

"For Cango, we plan on expanding into high-end and luxury segments of the market while furthering our 4S stores network. Since the inception of this plan in July, we have established a partnership with Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, to name just a few," says Co-founder and CEO Jiayuan Lin in Q3 conference call.

Q4 2020 Guidance: Revenue expected to be between RMB700M and RMB750M.

CANG stock price has increased 73.31% over the past 6 months vs. benchmark S&P 500 return of 21.05% in the same period.

