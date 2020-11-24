Dycom Industries (DY -16.1% ) Q3 results:

Contract revenues reduced to $810.3 from $884.1M in year ago quarter, indicating 9.4% on an organic basis after excluding $8.9M in contract revenues from storm restoration services for the quarter ended October 24, 2020.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $92.8M, or 11.5% of contract revenues vs. $91.7M, or 10.4% of contract revenues.

Net income of $33.9M, or $1.05/share vs. $24.2M, or $0.76/share.

Non-GAAP net income was $34.4M, or $1.06/share vs. $28.1M, or $0.88/share.

As of October 24, 2020, cash and equivalents of $12.0M, borrowings on its revolving line of credit of $85.0M, $427.5M of term loans outstanding and $58.3M principal amount of notes outstanding.

During Q3, notional debt was reduced by $110.1M.

At the end of Q3, backlog and awards totaled $5.4B (incl. $2.3B backlog for upcoming 12 months) Read more: Earnings Call Presentation

Dycom expects Q4 contract revenues to range modestly lower and margins to range from in-line to modestly higher on a sequential basis.

Previously: Dycom Industries EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Nov. 24).