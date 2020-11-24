Investors appear to be looking out to 2021 and vaccine relief as travel-related stocks start the day off strong.
Carnival (CCL +8.8%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +6.7%), Lindblad Expeditions (LIND +6.6%) and Royal Caribbean (RCL +7.2%) have extended on their early gains.
Hotel stocks Hyatt (H +2.9%), Wyndham Destinations (WYND +4.7%), Marriott International (MAR +3.5%), Extended Stay American (STAY +3.3%) and Hilton Worldwide (HLT +2.7%) are also notably higher.
TripAdvisor (TRIP +4.1%), Booking Holdings (BKNG +1.8%), Expedia (EXPE +1.3%) and Despegar.com (DESP +2.7%) are also poking out gains.
Resort and casino movers include Play Hotels & Resorts (PLYA +3.2%), MGM Resorts (MGM +6.2%), Wynn Resorts <<WYNN> and Full House Resorts (FLL +5.6%)>.
While the timeline for travel recovery is far from certain, analyst have been warming up to the sector on a longer-term look at valuations.
