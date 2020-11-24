Investors appear to be looking out to 2021 and vaccine relief as travel-related stocks start the day off strong.

Carnival (CCL +8.8% ), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +6.7% ), Lindblad Expeditions (LIND +6.6% ) and Royal Caribbean (RCL +7.2% ) have extended on their early gains.

Hotel stocks Hyatt (H +2.9% ), Wyndham Destinations (WYND +4.7% ), Marriott International (MAR +3.5% ), Extended Stay American (STAY +3.3% ) and Hilton Worldwide (HLT +2.7% ) are also notably higher.

TripAdvisor (TRIP +4.1% ), Booking Holdings (BKNG +1.8% ), Expedia (EXPE +1.3% ) and Despegar.com (DESP +2.7% ) are also poking out gains.

Resort and casino movers include Play Hotels & Resorts (PLYA +3.2% ), MGM Resorts (MGM +6.2% ), Wynn Resorts <<WYNN> and Full House Resorts (FLL +5.6% )>.

While the timeline for travel recovery is far from certain, analyst have been warming up to the sector on a longer-term look at valuations.

