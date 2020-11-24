TPI Composite (NASDAQ:TPIC) prices 2.575M share block trade at $38.

The deal range was set to $38-$38.80; Jefferies acted as a sole book running manager of the offering.

498.12K TPIC shares have exchanged hands in the early trading session so far, against the average volume (3-month) of 552.11K.

Stock is currently trading at $39.62, down 0.94%. Its year-to-date return stands at 116.05%, compared to benchmark S&P 500 10.73% return.

Previously: TPI Composites up 9% on Q3 results, provides Q4 and FY20 guidance (Nov. 6)