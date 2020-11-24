Digerati Technologies +10.8%, closes $20M credit facility with Post Road Group

T3 Communications, operating subsidiary of Digerati Technologies (OTCQB:DTGI +14.2% ) closes a $20M senior secured credit facility with Connecticut-based Post Road Group.

The Facility enables continued expansion of Digerati’s U.S. operations through organic growth efforts and targeted acquisitions.

The initial funding of $14M from the $20M multi-draw facility was used to close the company’s recently announced acquisitions of Nexogy and ActivePBX and refinance existing debt.

“With investing expertise in the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications industries and a culture that aligns with that of our Company, Post Road Group is an ideal financial partner for us during this key phase of our evolution. These milestone transactions and related financing give us a new currency with which to support both organic growth and future accretive acquisitions.” says Arthur L. Smith, CEO.

Press Release