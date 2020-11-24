Deutsche Bank (DB +2.4% ) is considering a policy that would allow most employees to work from home two days a week on a permanent basis as Germany's largest bank as it incorporates lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The two-day-a-week plan has become the preferred option, they said, though some regulatory questions need to be resolved and any policy won't apply uniformly to all staff.

The bank is still waiting for lawmakers in several countries to finalize new remote-work legislation, one person said.

The new model is expected to help the bank achieve the cost savings target that CEO Christian Sewing unveiled last year as it should reduce real estate costs.

Sewing said in September that the bank was coming up with a new hybrid model for how employees split their working hours between home and offices.

Last year, DB spend EUR 1.7B ($2B) on rent and furniture, an amount it had expected to remain stable before COVID-19 hit. With months' of experience of staff working from home, the bank now sees an opportunity to lower those costs.

"We are working on a hybrid model that will combine working from home as well as in the office. No decision has been made yet," a spokeswoman for the bank told Bloomberg via email.

One issue that needs to be iron out is how to enforce confidentiality of information when an employee is working from home; such regulatory concerns may lead to adjusting policy for different roles in different countries.