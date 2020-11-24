ESG investing goes mainstream in 2021 - BofA

Environment, social and corporate governance investing will enjoy continued momentum after a "banner year" in 2020 and investors will be more nuanced in their approach to ESG, BofA Securities says.

The note comes out at a time when green energy plays rally again, a favorite trade for investors this month on the prospects of alternative energy under a new administration.

"Investors are moving up the learning curve as adoption grows and data proliferates," BofA equity and quant strategist Savita Subramaniam and team write. "In 2021, a more nuanced approach is likely, as investors scrutinize the quality of ESG disclosures, look deeper at how 'green' companies really are, and explore implications of having an ESG ally in the White House."

Year-to-date flows into ESG funds tracked by BofA are more than 3x those from the same period last year and more than 14x the flows into ESG funds in 2018.