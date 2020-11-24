VeriSign (VRSN -1.1% ) closed 3Q with 370.7M (+3% Y/Y) domain name registrations across all top-level domains (‘TLDs’), an increase of 0.6M domain name registrations sequentially.

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 163.7M (+4% Y/Y) domain name registrations in the domain name base at the end of 3Q20.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 10.9M at the end of 3Q20, compared to 9.9M at the end of 3Q19.

“Combining VeriSign's EPS growth catalysts and our future expectations, we can see shares delivering double-digit returns going forward, despite its valuation expansion,” mentions SA contributor Nikolaos Sismanis, with Bullish rating.