TESSCO (NASDAQ:TESS) offers to reconstitute the board with Mr. Barnhill being the only director with more than three years of tenure.

The settlement proposal would implement the preferred Board framework articulated by ISS in its report and would result in a Board with eight members, five of whom would be diverse, and only one of whom (Mr. Barnhill himself) would have tenure dating back before June 2018.

(TESS +4.0% )

Press Release

Previously: Tessco files definitive consent revocation statement; sends letter to shareholders (Oct. 19)