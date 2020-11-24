The S&P energy sector (XLE +4.6%) starts off with a nearly 5% gain today as crude oil jumps to its highest level since early March; extending early gains, January WTI now +3.8% to $44.70/bbl and January Brent +3.1% to $47.48/bbl.
The energy sector has jumped ~11.5% this week, extending its November surge to 38%.
"It's a total change of vibe," says Mizuho's Robert Yawger. "Everything is much more positive now."
Two of yesterday's top five S&P winners, Apache (APA +8.8%) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY +7.9%), again rack up big gains.
Other movers among top oil and gas producers include XOM +4.8%, COP +4.2%, MRO +5.9%, HES +6.1%, DVN +5.3%.
Double-digit percentage gainers include TELL +14.4%, CORR +19.1%, BTU +11.3%.
Refiners are strong across the board: VLO +6.5%, HFC +6.1%, PSX +3.9%, MPC +3.2%.
Among oil services stocks: RIG +16.6%, HAL +4.2%, SLB +2.7%, HP +6.1%, BKR +4.6%.
Among pipeline names: OKE +6.4%, KMI +2.9%, WMB +2.9%, EPD +2.9%.
XLE's six-month performance has now clawed back to near breakeven but still well behind the broader market's performance during the period: