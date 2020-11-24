The S&P energy sector (XLE +4.6% ) starts off with a nearly 5% gain today as crude oil jumps to its highest level since early March; extending early gains, January WTI now +3.8% to $44.70/bbl and January Brent +3.1% to $47.48/bbl.

The energy sector has jumped ~11.5% this week, extending its November surge to 38%.

"It's a total change of vibe," says Mizuho's Robert Yawger. "Everything is much more positive now."

Two of yesterday's top five S&P winners, Apache (APA +8.8% ) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY +7.9% ), again rack up big gains.

Other movers among top oil and gas producers include XOM +4.8% , COP +4.2% , MRO +5.9% , HES +6.1% , DVN +5.3% .

Double-digit percentage gainers include TELL +14.4% , CORR +19.1% , BTU +11.3% .

Refiners are strong across the board: VLO +6.5% , HFC +6.1% , PSX +3.9% , MPC +3.2% .

Among oil services stocks: RIG +16.6% , HAL +4.2% , SLB +2.7% , HP +6.1% , BKR +4.6% .

Among pipeline names: OKE +6.4% , KMI +2.9% , WMB +2.9% , EPD +2.9% .

XLE's six-month performance has now clawed back to near breakeven but still well behind the broader market's performance during the period: