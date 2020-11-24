Venture firm's tech, 10X Capital Centure Acquisition priced $175M IPO

10X Capital Venture Acquisition (VCVCU) has priced its initial public offering of 17.5M units at $10/unit.

Trading commenced today on Nasdaq.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.625M units.

The company intends to focus on identifying high growth technology and tech-enabled businesses domestically and abroad in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms including artificial intelligence, automation, data science, ecommerce and Software-as-a-Service.