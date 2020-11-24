Citing the strong revenue growth potential, KeyBanc starts ServiceNow (NOW -1.8% ) with an Overweight rating and $620 price target.

The firm sees a continuing opportunity for ServiceNow to post revenue growth in the mid-20% range with increasing enterprise adoption.

ServiceNow is packed into a broader initiation of software stocks. KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits is most bullish on enterprise applications and cloud stocks, which also includes Salesforce (CRM +0.8% ), HubSpot (HUBS -0.1% ), Microsoft, Oracle (ORCL +1.9% ), and Workday (WDAY +0.6% ).

Slack (WORK -0.4% ) got the one Sector Weight start in the group with Turits noting the bundled competing products from Microsoft and Google, which could create "crippling price pressure" and erode Slack's market share gains.

Price targets: NOW, $620; CRM, $310; HubSpot, $445; ORCL, $65; WDAY, $251.

ServiceNow has a Bullish average Wall Street analysts rating with a $563.69 price target.

Seeking Alpha gave NOW an A growth grade. Here are a few of the metrics that go into the grade. You can find the rest of the metrics here.