Total (TOT +4% ) says it will halt its 222K bbl/day Donges refinery near France's Atlantic coast for the next few months, until refining economics improve.

The company says the plant is running and margins are deteriorating because of the decline in demand for oil products resulting from the pandemic.

Nevertheless, Total says its planned 450M ($534M) modernization of the facility remains ongoing.

The company earlier said it will convert its Grandpuits refinery in France into a zero-crude platform for the production of biofuels and bioplastics.

Meanwhile, the crude distillation unit at Total's 240K bbl/day Gonfreville refinery - France's largest refinery - will remain closed until mid-2021 following a fire in December 2019.

