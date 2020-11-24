ViacomCBS is lower (VIAC -0.2% , VIACA -0.5% ) after a cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank, pointing to a decline in the networks business and some uncertainty over the streaming strategy.

Streaming will still be a source of growth, the bank says, but at this time it can't conclude that it will be "more than a hedge against the decline in the traditional networks business."

Meanwhile it's waiting to hear more about the two things that are "critical elements to our five-year forecast": not only the detailed streaming plans, but also terms of a pending contract renewal with the National Football League.

It's trimmed its price target on VIAC to $32, implying 8% downside.