Chico's FAS (CHS -5.4% ) Q3 results:

Revenue of $351.42M (-27.5% Y/Y) reflecting a decline in store sales as well as the impact of 63 net permanent store closures since last year's third quarter, partially offset by double-digit growth in digital sales and an improvement of 14.8% Q/Q, reflecting robust digital performance and rebounding store revenues.

Digital sales grew 67% Y/Y, as the company began the quarter primarily as a digital-only business.

Gross margin rate +740 bps Q/Q and -1,330 bps Y/Y to 22.0%, primarily reflects the impact of deleverage of fixed occupancy costs as well as lower maintained margin in the third quarter.

The company declined 15.3% Y/Y in SG&A expenses which reflects the Company's ongoing expense reduction initiatives to align its cost structure with sales, partially offset by the impact of pre-tax impairment charges of $8.4M, or 2.4% of net sales, related to other long-lived assets..

Q3 inventories were fell to $256.5M vs. $277.5M year ago, due to inventory and assortments better aligned to consumer demand.

During the quarter, the company enhanced financial liquidity and flexibility with the $300M credit facility and commitments for $65M in rent abatements and reductions.

Due to continued uncertainty in the market, the company is not providing Q4 and FY2020 guidance.

