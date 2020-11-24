Tesla (TSLA +4.6% ) CEO Elon Musk stated earlier today at a conference in Germany that the company plans to debut improved versions of existing models that approach 700 kilometers (435 miles) of range and has cars under development for the long term that could reach 1,000 kilometers

He also hinted at the event that that Tesla might engineer a hatchback from Germany.

Back in the U.S., Tesla crossed over the $500B market cap level earlier today. For those that like tracking these things, that is more than Toyota ($197B), General Motors ($64B), Ford ($35B), Nissan ($77B) and Honda ($49B) combined.

How do bulls make the math work? Wedbush Securities recently upped its bull case price target to $560. "While Model 3's remain the core driver, going forward new designs around Cybertruck and Model Y will further aid growth globally and thus enable to Tesla to achieve its million delivery units likely by 2023 (2022 not out of the question) in our opinion," noted analyst Dan Ives.

For the bear view, Montana Skeptic said "hype and nonsense" have elevated Tesla's share price beyond all reason in an article posted on Seeking Alpha recently.