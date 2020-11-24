Parkit Enterprise (OTCPK:PKTEF) entered into an asset purchase agreement with two private companies post which the company agreed to purchase two properties for aggregate purchase price of $36.25M.

Purchase price will be satisfied via: $10M through the issuance of 40M shares of Parkit at a deemed price of $0.25/share and the assumption of mortgages on the properties totaling ~$17.8M and vendor take-back loans in the aggregate amount of ~$8.45M.

Closing is expected to occur on or before Dec.31, 2020.

Along with the acquisition closing, Parkit also intends to complete a $10M private placement of common shares.