Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY +1.8% ) says the European Commission approved its Opdivo (nivolumab) cancer drug as a second-line treatment for certain forms of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, making it the first immunotherapy to be approved for a gastroesophageal cancer in the European Union.

The company says the EU approval covers Opdivo for the treatment of adults with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after prior fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based combination chemotherapy.

In addition to the EU, the drug has been approved in five countries, including the U.S. and Japan, for the second-line treatment.

