Citi turns cautious on trucking names on what it calls euphoria over 2021 estimates and with spot rate seen topping out in 2021.

The firm lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX +1.8% ), Schneider National (SNDR +0.9% ) and Werner Enterprises (WERN +1.5% ) to Neutral from Buy. Price target drops from Citi on KNX to $46 from $50, on SNDR to $22 from $30 and on WERN to $45 from $52 are also on the books.

Citi does like the setup for less-than-load freight carriers and upgrades ArcBest (ARCB +10.5% ) to a Buy rating.

ArcBest also has one of the top Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings in the trucking sector.