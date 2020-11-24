KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits starts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with an Overweight rating and $250 price target as part of a broader note on software stocks.

Turits thinks Microsoft's combo of hyperscale cloud computing and SaaS should fuel 11% revenue growth through 2023.

In other Microsoft news, Phil Spencer, Microsoft's EVP of gaming, sits down for an interview with The Verge discusses why Microsoft released two new Xbox models vs. Sony's single console launch.

Spencer says the idea of the entry-level Xbox Series S was "questioned a number of times internally," but the decision was about "inclusion" and making gaming experience accessible to as many "more people as possible."

Spencer also acknowledges that Sony went to market with more console units available because Microsoft was a bit behind on production as it waited for some specific AMD (AMD -0.3% ) technology, which was the full implementation of the RDNA 2 graphics microarchitecture.

Note that Sony's PlayStation 5 console also uses a version of RDNA 2.

Microsoft shares are currently up 0.8% to $211.81.

