Digital Colony portfolio company Highline do Brasil agrees to acquire Phoenix Tower do Brasil, one of Brazil's biggest independent telecom infrastructure providers, from funds managed by Blackstone (BX +1.2% ) Tactical Opportunities.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Digital Colony, Colony Capital's (CLNY +1.5% ) digital infrastructure investment platform, provided equity financing for the deal.

The acquisition will add 2,500 new sites to Highline's portfolio of digital communication infrastructure assets, significantly adding to its regional footprint. After the transaction, Highline will own more than 3,200 sites across its portfolio.

"The combined portfolio will give Highline an enhanced footprint in the region, and we are eager to continue to help operators densify their 4G networks and realize the benefits of 5G in Brazil," said Highline CEO Fernando Viotti.

