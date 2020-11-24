Elbit Systems (ESLT +5.5% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of ~3% Y/Y to $1.13B, and backlog of $10.86B (+11% Y/Y).

Revenue by area of operations: Airborne systems $393M (-1.2% Y/Y); C4ISR systems $280.3M (-6.3% Y/Y); Land systems $323.9M (+9.7% Y/Y); Electro-optic systems $108.2M (+38.2% Y/Y); and others $28.7M (-7.1% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 506 bps to 20.9%; and operating margin declined by 716 bps to 2.1%.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 26.7% vs. 26.3% in 3Q19; and operating margin was 8.2% vs. 7.3% in 3Q19.

Company recorded a non-cash expenses related to impairment of assets and inventory write-offs, due to COVID-19, in the amount of ~$60M during the quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $106.71M, compared to cash used $140.26M a year ago.

Company made a decision to reorganize some of their business activities, plans to begin in the coming months and be completed during 2021. The major parts of this reorganization include: integration of unmanned aircraft systems business with manned military aircraft business; integration of electro-optical and electronic warfare and signal intelligence businesses; and (3) integration of the precision guided munitions activities, currently part of military aircraft business, with the IMI munitions portfolio.

