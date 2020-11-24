Obsidian Energy (OTCQX:OBELF +9.4% ) says more than 90% of its shareholders voted to approve its proposal to issue as many as 72.3M shares to buy Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF +8.1% ) in a hostile takeover.

Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis recommends investors support management in pursuing Bonterra, but the deal has "almost no practical likelihood of being successful" because of opposition by the Bonterra board and from more than 30% of Bonterra shareholders.

Obsidian's takeover offer is open until Jan. 4 and offers two Obsidian shares for each Bonterra share; it requires approval by more than two-thirds of Bonterra shareholders to be successful.

