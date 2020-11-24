Amazon (AMZN +0.4% ) is partnering with the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, a Department of Homeland Security-led counterfeit watchdog group.

Through the Operation Fulfilled Action initiative, the duo will "analyze data and conduct targeted inspections aimed at preventing counterfeit products from entering the U.S. supply chain," according to Amazon.

Amazon has started pushing back hard at counterfeiting, which can turn off third-party merchants and big brands from listing on the platform.

Earlier this year, Amazon launched the Counterfeit Crimes Unit, a team of former federal prosecutors, investigators, and data analysts tasked with helping the e-commerce giant find and take legal action against counterfeiters.

In June, Amazon joined Valentino in its lawsuit against counterfeiters who sold goods on the platform. Earlier this month, Amazon filed suit against two social media influencers and nearly a dozen third-party merchants for allegedly promoting and facilitating the sale of counterfeit goods.