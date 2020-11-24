Recovery rally revs up as market eyes vaccine distribution in December

The S&P's (SP500) +1.2% best performers are a who's who of the recovery trade as the broader index extends its gains.
The Nasdaq (COMP) +0.9% is not far behind as Fab 5 megacaps turned positive. The Dow (DJI) +1.3% is still in the lead with cyclicals Boeing and Goldman providing a boost of nearly 100 points between them.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar tells reporters that vaccine distribution could start soon after Dec. 10.
All the 11 S&P sectors are in the green.
Post-pandemic favorites dominate the gainers, with Apache, Carnival, Wells Fargo and American Airlines in the top 10.
The exception is Dollar Tree +10%, which is showing that lockdown winners can keep gong with strong guidance. Best Buy -6%, also a stay-at-home winner, is the worst S&P performer after it failed to give its outlook for holiday shopping.
Oil futures +4.3% have blown past $44/barrel and are closing in on $45. Crude hasn't settled above that level since March 5, before its flash crash into negative territory.
Spot gold -1.7% is struggling to stay above $1,800/oz. It last settled below that level on July 16.