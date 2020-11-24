Recovery rally revs up as market eyes vaccine distribution in December

The S&P's (SP500) +1.2% best performers are a who's who of the recovery trade as the broader index extends its gains.

The Nasdaq (COMP) +0.9% is not far behind as Fab 5 megacaps turned positive. The Dow (DJI) +1.3% is still in the lead with cyclicals Boeing and Goldman providing a boost of nearly 100 points between them.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar tells reporters that vaccine distribution could start soon after Dec. 10.

All the 11 S&P sectors are in the green.

Post-pandemic favorites dominate the gainers, with Apache, Carnival, Wells Fargo and American Airlines in the top 10.

The exception is Dollar Tree +10% , which is showing that lockdown winners can keep gong with strong guidance. Best Buy -6% , also a stay-at-home winner, is the worst S&P performer after it failed to give its outlook for holiday shopping.

Oil futures +4.3% have blown past $44/barrel and are closing in on $45. Crude hasn't settled above that level since March 5, before its flash crash into negative territory.