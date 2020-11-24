Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares are up 7.2% after Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) orders two J850 3D printers.

Volkswagen will use the printers to create a wide range of full-color prototypes for interior and exterior vehicle applications.

"Volkswagen has always put innovation at the heart of everything it does, in order to develop vehicles that excite our customers and make them proud to own. To achieve this, it is essential we provide our design teams with the latest cutting-edge technologies to unleash their creativity and enable them to set the standard in automotive design. The recent addition of the J850 3D Printers offers us additional capabilities that strengthen our 3D printing operations and allow us to further optimize our design process," says Peter Bartels, head of the Volkswagen Pre-Series-Center.

Press release.