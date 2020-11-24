The Nevada Gaming Control Board reports gaming win fell 19.50% in October to $822.7M.

Gaming win was down 30.22% on the Las Vegas Strip and was down 22.68% for Downtown Las Vegas casinos. Gaming win was 6.08% higher in Reno and rose 1.87% in South Lake Tahoe.

Slot machine gaming win was down 19.06 during the month and table games gaming win fell off 20.45%.

Sector watch: Caesars Entertainment (CZR +4.8% ), MGM Resorts (MGM +6.7% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD +4.2% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +5.9% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +3.0% ), Full House Resorts (FLL +6.8% ) and Red Rock Resorts (RRR +3.5% ).

