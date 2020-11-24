Carbon Pricing: A weapon to tame CO2 emissions

Climate change is a real and serious issue. Economists have agreed that harnessing market forces through a price on carbon is the most efficient way of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) that causes planet-warming - Reuters.

China, Japan and South Korea have all followed the European Union in pledging to cut emissions to “net zero” in recent weeks, where they release only as much as they remove from the air.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden made the same promise in his election campaign with a $2T plan to cut emissions.

The principle to control CO2 emission is simple: a carbon price establishes how much companies need to pay for their emissions. The higher the price, the greater the incentive to pollute less and invest in low-carbon technology.

Governments can force these payments through a carbon tax - a levy companies must pay when they pollute, or through an emissions-trading system (ETS).

An ETS caps the total level of greenhouse gas emissions and allows those industries with low emissions to sell their extra allowances to larger emitters. By creating supply and demand for emissions allowances, an ETS establishes a market price for greenhouse gas emissions.

A carbon tax directly sets a price on carbon by defining a tax rate on greenhouse gas emissions or – more commonly – on the carbon content of fossil fuels.

The choice of the instrument will depend on national and economic circumstances.

There are also more indirect ways of more accurately pricing carbon, such as through fuel taxes, the removal of fossil fuel subsidies, and regulations that may incorporate a “social cost of carbon.”

GHGs can also be priced through payments for emission reductions.

According to the World Bank, 46 countries and 28 subnational regions are putting a price on carbon through a carbon tax or a cap and trade system. UN estimates that the social cost of carbon should be $40 - $80 metric ton.

A combination of developments since Paris climate meeting in 2015 has generated urgency around the most effective ways to reduce GHGs and carbon pricing's role in particular.

Many countries, from Europe and South Korea, to China and Kazakhstan have already launched schemes, of various scope.

The EU carbon market is preparing for a major overhaul. Since the European system was launched in 2005, emissions from participating power plants and factories have dropped by 35%.

The EU, seeking steeper emissions reductions to meet its new 2030 climate targets, will propose to expand and reform its ETS from next year.

The carbon price currently at around €27 per ton of CO2 needs to hit levels that push industry toward investing in emissions-cutting technologies like hydrogen.

China, the world’s top greenhouse gas emitter, plans to launch its own national ETS, as early as next year.

The preparations for launching its ETS have sped up since President Xi Jinping’s announcement in September that China would become carbon neutral by 2060.

See below forecast of carbon dioxide emissions worldwide from till 2050 (in billion metric tons):

Greenhouse gas concentrations climbed to a new record in 2019 and rose again this year despite an expected drop in emissions due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the World Meteorological Organization said on Monday.

Many scientists expect the biggest annual fall in carbon emissions this year as measures to contain coronavirus have grounded planes, docked ships and kept commuters at home.

See below a breakdown of emissions by sectors and sub-sectors:

Track record of carbon taxes and cap and trade systems around the world has been mixed. Therefore implementing a uniform carbon pricing framework that is durable and meaningful is the challenge policymakers are facing.

