Bank of America's (BAC +4.9% ) Merrill Lynch website is experiencing problems, according to Downdetector.com, with 77% of reported problems relating to log-in.

A search on Twitter also brings up a bunch of complaints from Merrill customers unable to trade on the platform.

Early in today's session TDAmeritrade, now part of Schwab (SCHW +3.0% ), also had problems as did Vanguard's site.

Trading volume is relatively heavy. On the Nasdaq, today's volume has reached 3.16B shares, not far from the average daily volume of 3.84B.

All three major U.S. stock averages are gaining today as first COVID-19 vaccine distribution may start soon after Dec. 10 and the government has allowed President-elect Biden's transition team access to security briefings and agencies' data and plans.