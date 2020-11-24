Movado (NYSE:MOV) is up 6.83% after beating consensus on both lines in Q3 report.

Revenue of $169.86M (-17.4% Y/Y) beats by $27.86M .

Gross margin at 54.4% vs. 53.5% a year ago.

Operating income was $23.1M, compared to $22.6M a year ago. Adj. operating income was $25.1M.

" The quarter saw strong sales in Europe, a key market for our brands, and across our ecommerce sites, with Movado brand ecommerce sales increasing 159% on our own and our partners’ digital platforms," says Chairman and CEO Efraim Grinberg.

Net income was $14.8M or $0.63/share, compared to $17.8M or $0.76/share a year ago.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.22.

The company ended the quarter with $163.2M in cash.

For FY 2021, the company says given the dynamic nature of the COVID-19 crisis and lack of visibility, it is not providing fiscal outlook.

