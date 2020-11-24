Italy's Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY +4.1% ) says it plans to invest €160B ($190B) over the next 10 years and expand its presence in wind and solar power, seeking to cement its position as the world's largest renewable energy producer outside China and to capitalize on the shift to green energy.

Enel expects to invest ~€40B over the next three years - nearly half channeled to renewable energies - boosting its renewable power capacity to 120 GW from the current 45 GW and driving annual profit gains of as much as 10% over the period, the company says.

Enel forecasts adjusted EBITDA will rise 5%-6% annually, reaching as much as €21.3B in 2023.

The company will offer shareholders a guaranteed fixed dividend with a target of €0.43/share in 2023, its strategic plan shows.

Enel CEO Francesco Starace says he sees opportunities to grow in both Europe and the U.S., where he hopes a Biden administration will focus on the continuing transition to cleaner energy.