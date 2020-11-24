Short-seller Citron Research is out with a long call and $700 price target for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), saying there is "no better way to play bitcoin in the stock market today."

MSTR shares are currently up 5.5% to $232.93.

Citron notes that MSTR "owns more bitcoin than any other publicly traded company."

In Q3, the company invested $425M to buy 38,250 bitcoins, which have a current market value of over $700M. Citron notes that MicroStrategy is trading at only 2.6x sales.

Key quote: "MSTR’s leading business intelligence software company is not only ranked best in class by Gartner as recently as March 2020 but also just reported its best earnings in a decade. With a new product cycle, MSTR is finally pointed in the right direction and setup for continued growth. We expect MSTR’s valuation multiple will soon inflect higher to reflect this."

In September, MicroStrategy announced adopting bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and planned to pick up more in the future with any excess cash.

Read the full Citron report here.

