NY Fed's Williams sees no signs of tighter financial conditions (updated)

"Right now we're not seeing any signs of tightening of financial conditions," New York Fed President John Williams said in an online discussion hosted by the Wall Street Journal.

The Fed's emergency lending programs "continue to play an important backstop role," he said. And with four of them expiring at the end of the year, the central bank could always restart them "if appropriate," he added.

He points out that financial markets are not in the distress like they were in March.

Williams said he sees fiscal policy as the most powerful tool over the next six months.

Update at 12:40 PM ET: For the central bank to consider raising rates, the U.S. economy would have to reach "maximum employment" and inflation would have to "moderately exceed" the Fed's 2% target, Williams said, reinforcing previous Fed comments.

(A note on maximum employment: Fed Chair Jerome Powell has emphasized the need for all workers, especially lower-wage earners, to participate in the recovery.)

The primary tools for monetary policy will be forward guidance and asset purchases for the time being, he said.

"She has a very deep understanding of the economy," Williams said of Janet Yellen, President-elect Biden's pick for Treasury Secretary. He describes her as having an "amazing intellect and incredible work ethic" and is always "well-prepared."