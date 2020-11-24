Wells Fargo says the key developments from today's earnings report out of Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -2.7% ) was that trends accelerated for the retailer in September/October, private/vertical brands are helping drive the sales strength, Dick's continues to show the importance of brick-and-mortar stores and demographics are shifting younger and more female.

On that last part: "We think this bodes well for DKS, particularly as we view the female athlete as a traditionally underserved demographic in the athletic industry broadly," notes Wells analyst Tom Nikic.

Nikic thinks Dick's is lower on the day because the Q3 earnings topper is being overshadowed by investors concerns that DKS is not a vaccine recovery play for 2021.

Shares of Dick's are up 22% over the last 90 days.