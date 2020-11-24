Deere (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (-32.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.62B (-12.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expect operating income of $562.1M.

Over the last 2 years, DE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.