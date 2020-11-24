Diversified Holding, HF Enterprises prices downsized IPO at $7

HF Enterprises (HFEN) has priced its initial public offering of 2.16M common shares at $7/share for gross proceeds of $15.12M.

The company originally filed in December 2019 and planned to offer 2.6M shares at a range of $6-$8 and then narrowed the initial offering price range to $6-$7.

Aegis Capital granted an option to purchase up to 15% of additional shares.

Trading commenced today on the Nasdaq.

Net proceeds will be used to fund possible acquisitions of new companies and additional properties and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The company has holdings in real estate, tech, and healthcare firms across the US, Asia, and Australia. Through it's ownership interests in Global Biomedical Pte. Ltd. and Holista CollTech, it intends to continue to seek ways to leverage biomedical research.