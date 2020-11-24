Dow Jones tops 30K as recovery trade favors the blue-chip index

The Dow (DJI) +1.7% is rallying above 30K for the first time, at 30,082.

The index has outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) +1.5% and the Nasdaq (COMP) +1.1% this month as investors put money to work in the struggling cyclical sectors

The Dow has benefited from its exposure to financial and industrial plays, as well as its price-weighted calculation.

Boeing's rally of more than 50% this month has juiced the index as shares of the aerospace company rose above $200. Meanwhile, weakness in Apple is having less of an impact after its stocks split.

Boeing and Goldman today are adding about 100 points to the Dow's near-500 point gains.

President Donald Trump spoke briefly to reporters noting the Dow crossing what he called a "sacred number".