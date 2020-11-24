Aviation focused SPAC, Genesis Park Acquisition prices $150M IPO

Genesis Park Acquisition (NYSE:GNPKU) has priced its initial public offering of 15M units at $10/unit, downsized from 20M units.

Underwriters' granted an option to purchase additional 2.25M units.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50.

Trading commenced today on NYSE.

Offering is expected to close on November 27.

The company intends to focus on opportunities that align with the significant aerospace and aviation services with enterprise values between $500M and $1B.