Boeing (BA +4.3% ) flies higher again as the European Union's Aviation Safety Agency published its draft approval for an end to the 737 MAX's nearly two-year grounding, setting up the plane to be formally allowed to take to the skies by mid-January.

Like the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the EASA wants Boeing to update the software in the flight control computer, alter the plane's wiring, update flight manuals, and train all 737 MAX pilots before they can fly it again.

Keeping the changes aligned with the FAA means U.S. carriers and airlines based in EASA member states will not have differing specifications for their planes.

Some airlines are already looking to get more 737 MAX jets into their fleets: Alaska Airlines said Monday that it will swap out some of its Airbus A320s for the more fuel-efficient Boeing offering, and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) says it hopes to place additional orders for the MAX late this year or in early 2021.

Boeing shares have surged more than 50% so far this month, one of the reasons Adam Levine-Weinberg wrote a bearish analysis of the company published recently on Seeking Alpha.