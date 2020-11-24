The Dow Jones Industrial Average cracked 30K and Tesla is up over a $500B market cap, but the bullish vibe isn't extending to all pandemic favorites.
Internet retailers Etsy (ETSY -3.8%), Shopify (SHOP -1.5%), Wayfair (W -5.4%), MercadoLibre (MELI -3.2%), Chewy (CHWY -3.1%), Jumia Technologies (JMIA -4.9%), Overstock.com (OSTK -2.3%) and Fiverr International (FVRR -4.4%) are all lower as some investors take profits with the vaccine developments looking promising.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is also down 5.08%. Earlier this month, Peloton stunned when it reported FQ1 connected fitness subscribers of 1.33M (+137% Y/Y)