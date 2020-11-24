The Dow Jones Industrial Average cracked 30K and Tesla is up over a $500B market cap, but the bullish vibe isn't extending to all pandemic favorites.

Internet retailers Etsy (ETSY -3.8% ), Shopify (SHOP -1.5% ), Wayfair (W -5.4% ), MercadoLibre (MELI -3.2% ), Chewy (CHWY -3.1% ), Jumia Technologies (JMIA -4.9% ), Overstock.com (OSTK -2.3% ) and Fiverr International (FVRR -4.4% ) are all lower as some investors take profits with the vaccine developments looking promising.