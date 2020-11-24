Genmab (GMAB -2.1% ) after news that it's discontinuing its Phase 1/2 study of enapotamab vedotin and dropping development as the data from the expansion cohorts did not meet Genmab’s stringent criteria for proof-of-concept.

Enapotamab vedotin is fully owned by Genmab and the drug linker technology used for enapotamab vedotin was licensed from Seagen Inc. Enapotamab vedotin, an AXL-specific antibody-drug conjugate, shows preclinical antitumor activity in solid cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with and without EGFR mutations. AXL is a signaling molecule overexpressed in several hematologic and solid malignancies.

“We are committed to developing innovative antibody products for patients with cancer, however the data from the enapotamab vedotin expansion cohorts unfortunately does not support moving this product candidate forward. This decision will allow us to focus more of our resources and energy on other programs in our robust next-generation antibody therapeutics pipeline,” says Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer.