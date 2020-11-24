St. Louis Fed's Bullard expects above-trend growth through H1 2021

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's base case sees above-trend U.S. economic growth in Q4 and through H1 2021, he told reporters.

Recent developments for a COVID-19 vaccine suggest "there's light at the end of the tunnel," he said after an event hosted by the Bank of Finland.

“In terms of being able to see the end of the crisis, that’s very much a realistic view at this point," he added.

While recent economic data haven't been as strong as earlier in the fall, "so far I think we're holding up," Bullard said.

As for monetary policy, "we have enough flexibility to handle a renewed period of financial stress were it to occur," he said, according to Bloomberg News.

He sees no reason so far to change the Fed's "robust" asset-purchase program.

