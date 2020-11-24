The Justice Dept. isn't expected to rule on Google's (GOOG +1.6% , GOOGL +1.8% ) $2.1B acquisition of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) until after Europe decides on the deal, CTFN reports.

A former DOJ official and a attorney working with a third party tell the service that a DOJ decision will follow on a ruling from the European Commission, according to the report.

The EC is scheduled to wrap up its probe by Jan. 8, after launching a full investigation of the deal in August focused on Google's potential use of health data in its targeted advertising.

Europe's review is even more in focus considering that Japan has said it might open a probe on the deal, but added "We're closely watching developments including in Europe." Japan is looking to stay in close partnership with the U.S. and Europe to address market abuses by Google parent Alphabet, Apple, Amazon.com or Facebook.