UPS (UPS +3.4% ) is out with a timely announcement on enhancements it is making to help with the massive distribution efforts for COVID-19 vaccines.

The company says its UPS Healthcare business can now produce up to 1,200 lbs. of dry ice per hour in its U.S. facilities to support the storage and transportation of cold chain products, such as frozen vaccines.

The increased production also allows UPS to make dry ice available for U.S. and Canadian hospitals, clinics and other points of care requiring dry ice to store vaccines locally. Dry ice will be sourced at UPS Worldport and can be available next day.

As has been reported, a major spike in demand is causing logistics providers to plan around a feared dry ice shortage, as pharmaceutical companies prep to get millions of their vaccine doses safely distributed in the U.S. and internationally.

Source: Press Release

Shares of UPS are up 47% YTD.