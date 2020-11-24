Redfin's ( RDFN -0.4% ) new report indicates a 235% Y/Y increase in October pageviews of homes in rural areas; however lower than its peak of 273% in August.

Small towns pageviews were up 218% Y/Y vs. 233% peak in September.

After seeing stagnancy in March and April, October indicated traces of renewed interest in urban areas with the biggest annual increase in pageviews; large metro areas homes pageviews (includes cities and their surrounding suburbs) rose 200% Y/Y.

"Rural areas and small towns remain desirable—especially for families who need space to accommodate remote work as the pandemic persists—but record-low mortgage rates are motivating people to search in cities, too," chief economist Daryl Fairweather commented.

Looking at home prices for the four weeks ended Nov.8, 2020, rural areas reported a 18.3% Y/Y growth to $300K, while suburban areas saw a 14.3% growth to $331.5K and median sale price in urban areas rose 15.6% to $289K.

Amid economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus, home-price growth was dented in rural, suburban and urban areas in May and June; Urban areas saw price dropping 3.5% Y/Y in May while suburb and rural neighborhood prices increased 1.6% and 3.2% respectively.

Pandemic led remote work and homeschooling pushed interest higher in less densely populated areas over the summer, with demand for rural and suburban areas outpacing demand for urban areas.