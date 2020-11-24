Redfin's (RDFN -0.4%) new report indicates a significant 235% Y/Y increase in October pageviews of homes in rural areas; however lower than its peak of 273% in August.
Small towns pageviews were up 218% Y/Y vs. 233% peak in September.
After seeing stagnancy in March and April, October indicated traces of renewed interest in urban areas with the biggest annual increase in pageviews; large metro areas homes pageviews (includes cities and their surrounding suburbs) rose 200% Y/Y.
"Rural areas and small towns remain desirable—especially for families who need space to accommodate remote work as the pandemic persists—but record-low mortgage rates are motivating people to search in cities, too," chief economist Daryl Fairweather commented.
Looking at home prices for the four weeks ended Nov.8, 2020, rural areas reported a 18.3% Y/Y growth to $300K, while suburban areas saw a 14.3% growth to $331.5K and median sale price in urban areas rose 15.6% to $289K.
Amid economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus, home-price growth was dented in rural, suburban and urban areas in May and June; Urban areas saw price dropping 3.5% Y/Y in May while suburb and rural neighborhood prices increased 1.6% and 3.2% respectively.
Pandemic led remote work and homeschooling pushed interest higher in less densely populated areas over the summer, with demand for rural and suburban areas outpacing demand for urban areas.
During the four weeks ended Nov.8, total home sales increased 11.4%, 15.4% and 9.3% Y/Y in rural areas, suburban and urban neighborhoods respectively.
In October, pending sales in all three neighborhood types rose with growth of 37.4%, 36% and 26.1% in rural, suburban and urban areas respectively.
Nationwide, 28.5% of Redfin.com users looked to move to another metro area in October, up from 24.9% a year before and a slight decline from 29.2% in Q3.
In October, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Phoenix were the most popular destinations for people looking to move to a different metro area with higher net inflows than any other major U.S. metro.
With vaccine news doing the rounds, there is high probability that the renewed interest in cities is pushed higher in November and upcoming months.
Sector Watch: D.R.Horton (NYSE:DHI), Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE), Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS), American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA).
Sector ETFs: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB), SPDR Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) and Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) are three homebuilder ETFs, involved in the construction and improvement of residential homes, which have recorded strong performance in the past 6-months and surpassed the broader index ETF:
