Verizon (VZ +0.5% ) has settled a long dispute with New York City, agreeing to expand broadband access with a priority on least-connected communities.

The carrier will wire 500,000 more households for high-speed Internet, promising access for 11 New York City Housing Authority locations.

Verizon and the city have been at loggerheads since Mayor Bill de Blasio accused the carrier in 2014 of breaking a promise to expand FiOS service citywide, and the city followed up with a 2017 lawsuit.

The company had suspended its FiOS expansion in 2010 after running into high costs of fiber and last-mile buildout.

The two sides welcomed the deal, with Verizon saying work on the agreement "has already gotten under way," and de Blasio noting "The pandemic has only underscored how critical this need is."