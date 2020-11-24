Nielsen data on retail beverage sales blazed in strong for the four-week period ending November 14.

Notable sales gainers for the four weeks (Y/Y%): Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) +46.1%, Red Bull +21.3%, Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) +16.6%, Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) +15.7%, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) +12.5%, Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) +11.4%, Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) +10.2% and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) +9.6%.

In today's trading action, BUD is up 3.44% after its strong Nielsen showing and STZ is 3.05% higher . The solid overall Nielsen report on beverage demand could also be helping Alkaline Water (WTER +6.9% ) NewAge (NBEV +5.9% ) and Molson Coors (TAP +6.5% ).

